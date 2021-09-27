STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anand Giri, two others accused of abetting Akhara chief suicide sent to CBI custody

The three, including Bade Hanuman Temple priest Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep, were remanded to the CBI custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath.

Anand Giri, the prime accused in the Mahant Narendra Giri death case, outside the district court in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: Swami Anand Giri and two others, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide by Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad president Narendra Giri last week, were on Monday remanded to the CBI custody for seven days by an Allahabad court.

The three, including Bade Hanuman Temple priest Adya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep, were remanded to the CBI custody by Chief Judicial Magistrate Harendra Nath.

District prosecution counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said CJM Nath sent the trio to the CBI custody after hearing the agency's remand application with the three accused joining the court proceeding from the Naini jail, where they have been lodged since their arrests, through video conference.

The CBI remand for the three will start at 9 am on September 28 and last till 5 pm on October 4, he added.

Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Shri Baghambari Gaddi under the Geoge Town police station area.

In his suicide note, the deceased had named the three, accusing them of mentally harassing him, following which the police had lodged an FIR under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of abetting the suicide.

The Uttar Pradesh police had arrested Anand Giri and Adya Tiwari the very next day on September 21 after the Akhara Parishad chief was found dead in his room.

The third accused and Tiwari's son Sandeep was arrested on September 22 and all three of them were remanded to judicial custody after their arrests.

The CBI took the probe into the case on the Uttar Pradesh government's recommendation.

