STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 

The instances of childhood cancer may be increasing in India, with more boys-as compared to girls, falling prey to it, a report prepared by the ICMR suggested. 

Published: 27th September 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Alcohol can also worsen the cancer-causing effects of other substances, such as tobacco.

(For representational purposes.)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The instances of childhood cancer may be increasing in India, with more boys-as compared to girls, falling prey to it, a report prepared by the ICMR suggested.  The report ‘Clinicopathological profile of cancers in India, 2021’ is based on a total of 13,32,207 cancer cases were registered from 96 hospitals under the National Cancer Registry Programme during 2012-19.  

Of these, 6,10,084 cases were analysed showing that cancers in those aged 0-14 years comprised nearly 8 % of all the cases during the seven-year period. Between 2012 and 14, the share of Under-15 was less than 5 %.  Leukaemia accounted for nearly half of all the childhood cancers in both genders in the 0-14 age group. While the other common childhood cancer in boys was lymphoma, malignant bone tumour reported widely in girls.  

Also, close to 70 % of the kidney cancer cases were reported in the age group of 0-4 years and over one third of cancers of the brain and nervous system were reported in the age group of 5-9 years.  Overall for all age groups, the cancers associated with tobacco use comprised 48.7 % of cases among males and 16.5 % among females. Cancers of head and neck region accounted for one third of all cases.  

Chemotherapy was the most typical treatment modality regardless of the clinical extent of disease at the presentation. Last year, nearly 14 lakh new cases were detected in the country, marking a rise of about 16 %as compared to the 2018 figures. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer cancer in kids
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp