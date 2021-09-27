STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encroachments on Aravalli: SC asks civic body to file affidavit on rehabilitation

A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari directed the corporation to file the affidavit before October 4.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Faridabad municipal corporation to submit an affidavit on suggestions and details on additional documents which can be allowed to decide eligibility for rehabilitation of people who were displaced following demolition of encroachments on Aravalli forest land in Khori village.

Senior advocate Arun Bhardwaj, appearing for the municipal corporation, said about 900 people are eligible for the accommodation.

Up to September 19 "we have received 2416 applications, out of this 899 are eligible", he said.

The top court had earlier asked the corporation to furnish area-wise details of structures, if any, on Aravali forest land in Khori village, which have not been demolished, along with justification as to why they were not removed.

On September 14, the municipal corporation had "in-principle agreed" before the court to roll out provisional allotment of houses for rehabilitation of eligible people.

On June 7, the top court had directed the Haryana government and the Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all encroachments, consisting of around 10,000 residential constructions, on Aravali forest area near the village, saying land grabbers cannot take refuge of rule of law and talk of fairness.

