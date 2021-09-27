First elevate 13 women lawyers as HC judges: SC Bar Association to CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Justice NV Ramana's call to women lawyers to seek reservation in judiciary, Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh said as the CJI is head of institution and appointments are by collegium, more women numbers can be easily achieved without giving any separate representation for this.

Singh stated that its search committee has shortlisted 13 women lawyers found suitable for appointment as High Court judges. Issuing a press release, the senior advocate stated that the SCBA is sure that steps, if not already taken would be taken immediately.

As a first step, he said, the recommended names would be sent for consideration especially the names of women lawyers. "The CJI being the head of the institution and the appointments being done by the Collegium system, he can easily provide for more and more representation of women lawyers," the statement read.

On Sunday, the CJI had exhorted women lawyers to strongly demand for 50 per cent reservation in the judiciary.

However, Singh claimed in the statement that the SCBA received complaints from several lady lawyers that they were neither informed nor invited to felicitations. The statement also stated that the CJI should meet the executive committee of the SCBA more frequently.

Earlier, it was informed that the Search Committee formed by the SCBA had shortlisted names of 48 Supreme Court lawyers to be considered for elevation to 17 High Courts across the country.