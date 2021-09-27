No new COVID-19 infections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; active caseload at 13

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,618, he said.

The union territory now has only 13 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district.

The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are free from coronavirus, he said.

Three more persons recovered from COVID-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 7,476, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 5,45,708 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.40 per cent.

A total of 4,36,070 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,88,441 have received single dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,47,629 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.