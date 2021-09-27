STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No new COVID-19 infections in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; active caseload at 13

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,618, a health department official said on Monday.

Published: 27th September 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman Islands (Photo | www.andamans.gov.in)

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,618, he said.

The union territory now has only 13 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district.

The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are free from coronavirus, he said.

Three more persons recovered from COVID-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 7,476, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 5,45,708 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.40 per cent.

A total of 4,36,070 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, of which 2,88,441 have received single dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,47,629 have received both doses of the vaccine, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp