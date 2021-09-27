STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Physical hearing in SC should commence forthwith: Apex court bar body

The resolution came a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said that physical hearing of the cases may hopefully resume after Dussehra's vacation.

Published: 27th September 2021 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NNEW DELHI: Barring one member, the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in a meeting on Monday resolved that the physical hearing should commence in the top court forthwith, noting that hybrid hearing has been a "non-starter".

"The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association in its meeting held on September 27 has unanimously resolved, barring one member namely Nina Gupta, Executive Member, that the physical hearing in the Supreme Court should commence forthwith," the resolution stated.

SCBA President Vikas Singh also stated that the manner in which hybrid hearing commenced has been a non-starter because "firstly the virtual option is given to lawyers who find the same convenient and the lawyers who want to come to enter the physical hearing find the SOP with regard to entry in the Supreme Court building completely unjustified and humiliating."

The resolution came a day after Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana said that physical hearing of the cases may hopefully resume after Dussehra's vacation.

The apex court is hearing the cases virtually since the outset of the pandemic.

Singh further said the proximity card or association's identity card should be sufficient for any of the members to enter the Supreme Court building which has been recently renamed as High-Security Zone.

"The aforesaid Supreme Court building is the work abode of the Supreme Court Lawyers and access to the same is being denied which amounts to a clear infringement to our fundamental rights," he emphasized.

On September 22, the bar association had written to the CJI saying that the system of issuing special passes for the high-security area in the apex court premises be dispensed within the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Secretary-General on August 28, this year.

The Executive Committee also resolved that certain categories of matters especially those concerning the CJI's roster are not being listed for hearing for months in spite of repeated mentioning by the lawyers.

"All such matters pending for listing including all applications for vacating stay orders should be listed at the earliest on priority basis," the SCBA president stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp