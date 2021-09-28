STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal violence: CBI charge sheet against six in connection with killing of man in Sitalkuchi

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman in the court.

Published: 28th September 2021 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has charge-sheeted six people, said to be TMC workers, in connection with the killing of a man whose wife had earlier blamed "BJP goons" for the murder during post-poll violence at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against Tahidul Mia, Haridas Barman, Madan Barman, Naba Kumar Barman, Shyamal Barman and Arabindo Barman in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Cooch Behar, they said.

The wife of the deceased had claimed that her family was a Trinamool Congress supporter.

Alpana Maitra Barman had alleged in an FIR that on May 3 her husband Manik Maitra was beaten up with iron rods by "BJP goons".

She had alleged that the goons had shot her husband in the belly and he succumbed to the injuries at a hospital.

Alpana had claimed that filing of the FIR got delayed by two days as she was engaged in the last rites of her husband.

The CBI has taken over the cases after a five-judge bench of Calcutta High Court on August 19 entrusted the agency with investigations into the alleged murder and rape incidents reported during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The HC's directions came after the National Human Rights Commission submitted a report on the violence in the state after the Assembly election results were announced on May 2, declaring an astounding victory for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress humbling the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral battle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Trinamool BJP Bengal Violence
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp