Centre extends nationwide COVID-19 containment measures till October 31

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need to prevent any rise in Covid-19 cases in view of the upcoming festive season, the Centre on Tuesday extended containment measures till October 31. The Ministry of Home Affairs pointed out that there was localised spreads of the virus in a few states and said that despite drop in overall numbers of infections, the disease continues to be a public health challenge in the country.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said it was critical to enforce guidelines that allow regular festivities in a cautious, safe and Covid-appropriate manner.

“Utmost vigil has to be maintained in respect of mass gathering events, so as to avoid any possibility of a surge in Covid-19 cases.Consequently, large scale gatherings in fairs, festivals; and religious events and functions may lead to afresh surge in Covid-19 cases,” the communication said.

Bhalla reiterated to the states and UTs to closely monitor on a regular basis the case positivity, hospital, ICU beds occupancy of every district falling under their jurisdiction. “The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take proactive containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission,” he said.

The senior bureaucrat underlined the need to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. “This would require a localised approach, as has been mentioned in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advisory dated September 21.”

The home secretary said there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy — Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour — to safely navigate through the festive season so that cases don’t rise. The number of fresh cases was recorded below 20,000 (18,795) after 201 days on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 3,36,97,581, while the active cases declined to 2,92,206, , the lowest in 192 days.