STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Delhi court denies interim bail to wrestler Anirudh Dahiya to give exams

The judge also accepted the arguments of the prosecutor that Dahiya should have applied for appearing in the online examination on time.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

restler Sushil Kumar arrested by Delhi Police special cell in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case

10 people including Wrestler Sushil Kumar (in picture) have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by Anirudh Dahiya, one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, seeking 13-day interim bail to appear for a college exam.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand denied relief to the 23-year-old international wrestler after noting that he and the victims in the case are from the same fraternity and there is an apprehension of threat to Dahiya's life due to enmity.

The judge also accepted the arguments of the prosecutor that Dahiya should have applied for appearing in the online examination on time.

The last day to apply for the online examination was September 24.

"Keeping in view the fact that in the present case a large group of accused persons is involved and even the charge sheet against all the accused persons has not been filed. In view of nature and gravity of the offence, I do not find it a fit case for grant of interim bail," the judge said.

"Further the applicant/accused and victims are from the same fraternity and there is an apprehension of life of the present applicant also due to enmity," the court added.

Dahiya had told the court that he has to physically appear for the fourth-semester exams for which he needs bail from September 27 to October 9.

He claimed that he could not give his first and third-semester exams from jail earlier due to “technical intricacies and administrative lapses”.

During the course of the hearing, Dahiya's counsel Himanshu Rana submitted that his client could only give exams in the offline mode as the date for applying for the option for giving exams through online mode has passed.

"Please keep my future in mind," Rana told the court.

To this, advocate Nitin Vasishth, appearing for the victim and complainant Sonu, said, "If he was such a good student, he should not have committed the crime."

This was the second time this month that the accused sought interim bail for the exam.

Earlier this month, the court had dismissed his plea seeking interim bail for appearing in first and third semester exams but allowed him to take an online exam from the jail.

In the fresh bail plea, Dahiya had claimed that he has to appear in five examinations which are scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 6 and if he is not given time to prepare for them, his 'whole future will be ruined'.

The case in which he is accused relates to the alleged murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

Sushil Kumar is the main accused in the case.

Kumar and Dahiya along with several others had allegedly assaulted Dhankar and his friends at the stadium on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later.

According to the post-mortem report, he died due to 'cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Anirudh Dahiya Chhatrasal Stadium murder
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp