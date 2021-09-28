STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro's exit swells the ranks of deserters

Goa leader Luizinho Faleiro’s exit has again brought the focus on the Congress’s failing to address the in-house issues. 

Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro quit the party

Former Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Goa Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro's exit has again brought the focus on the party's failing to address the in-house issues. There has been a growing list of Congress leaders jumping the ship, pointing at a weak leadership and looking for an alternative.

Before Faleiro, veteran Kerala Congress leader VM Sudheeran resigned from the membership of the AICC, expressing unhappiness over the party’s handling of organisational issues. In Uttar Pradesh, former Congress MLA Lalitesh Tripathi recently quit the party.

"Switching over during election time is common but what we are seeing several veterans joining other parties as the top leadership has failed to address their concerns. They seemingly feel that parties with a powerful leader can provide alternative to BJP both at the state and national level," said a senior leader.

