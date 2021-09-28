STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Infrastructure projects have to follow rules: Ministry of Environment

The environment ministry said that many a times industrial units have not obtained the environment clearance despite having valid Consent to Establish/Consent to Operate.

Published: 28th September 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure: The past 15 years have brought ushered in some changes with regards to road infrastructure. From no connectivity to villages to now roads reaching to the main roads. However, the need for more infrastructure in terms of colleges, schools, hospitals, economic zones, malls are still left to be addressed. A TNIE report on the state's infrastructure parameters showed that the state has been found lagging behind many states in terms of state highways.

For representational purpose. (Photo |PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Infrastructure projects being cleared without following the proper procedures has prompted the Centre to instruct the states to avoid issuing prior operation certificates before the stakeholders avail environment clearance.

Exercising powers conferred by Section 5 of the Environment (Prosecution) Act, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed all state pollution control boards to ascertain the applicability of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification at the time of grant/renewal of CTE and stipulate appropriate condition for obtaining Environment Clearance (EC), if applicable, before construction/commencement of project/activity. 

In its directive, the environment ministry said that many a times, it was observed that while industrial units are in possession of valid Consent to Establish (CTE)/Consent to Operate (CTO) issued by Pollution Control Boards, they have not obtained the environment clearance even though it was required as per the EIA Notification, 2006.

The ministry said that it has been observed that this situation is arising because majority of the state pollution control boards are issuing CTE/CTO to projects without ascertaining the applicability of prior EC to projects/activities, resulting in an avoidable situation of closure of even those industries also who seek to carry out their activities following due procedure.

"Obtaining the consent under Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 & Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 is mandatory for all industrial units in Red, Orange and Green categories. The grant of EC and consents are requirements under different statutes and are not interdependent and can be carried out as a parallel process," said the order issued last week by the Impact Assessment Division in the ministry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Environment Infrastructure projects Infra projects rules
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp