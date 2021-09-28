STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Integrated Command and Control Centre coming up in Jammu under Smart Cities Mission

The ICCC will integrate all civic and essential services into a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues in real time, the officials said.

Published: 28th September 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is being established in Jammu city under the Smart Cities Mission to create an IT-based monitoring system bringing various smart services and solutions under one umbrella, officials said on Tuesday.

The Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) recently signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for setting up the ICCC for Jammu city at a cost of Rs 53 crore, they said.

The ICCC will integrate all civic and essential services into a single platform aimed at monitoring and addressing public issues in real time, the officials said.

Chief Executive Officer of JSCL Avny Lavasa visited one of the two centres that will be set up in Jammu city on Monday, they said, adding that she enquired about the installation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS).

The officials said the ICCC would serve as the nerve centre for various citizen-centric services and would lead to efficient monitoring and delivery of such services.

Once operational, they said, the ICCC would have representatives from all departments stationed at the headquarters for prompt coordination and redressal of public issues.

Through an ICCC, it is possible to quickly disseminate information to citizens on a real-time basis through variable message displays (VMD) and public address systems to facilitate faster action and better management, the officials said.

They said the ambitious project also includes an ITMS to address and resolve a variety of traffic law enforcement challenges.

Jammu Smart City is closely working with the J&K Police to make the ITMS functional in the coming months, the officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICCC Integrated Command and Control Centre Jammu Smart Cities Mission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking may increase risk of Covid severity, death: Study
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp