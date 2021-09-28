It is obvious that those having anti-India ideology will join Congress: BJP on Kanhaiya induction

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the Congress over former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the party, the BJP on Tuesday said it is obvious that all those who have anti-India ideology will join the opposition party as it is "synonymous with divisive and anti-India forces".

Kumar, a CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi here, while independent Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani extended his support to the Congress ideology and said he would contest the next assembly polls on the party symbol.

Targeting the Congress, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is natural and obvious that Congress will be the first choice of all those whose ideology is anti-India."

He alleged that the Congress has divisive and anti-India ideology and is, therefore, welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar.

"The Congress party, its leadership and its ideology have become synonymous with anti-India and divisive forces. And that's why it is welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar," Bhatia said.

In a tweet, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, "On the anniversary of surgical strike, Congress to admit Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' fame. This can't be a mere coincidence. Joining hands with 'Breaking India' forces is now Congress's raison d'être."

Malviya was referring to the Indian Army's surgical strike against militant launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the terror attack in Uri in 2016.