'Jai-Veeru' duo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and minister TS Singhdeo resonate as 'Kaka-Baba'

Political pundits maintain that after Punjab, it's just a matter of time, as the focus of the party high command will shift to Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh government, Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singhdeo

Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singhdeo (L) and state CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photos | Twitter, PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  A month after the show of strength by Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs and leaders in support of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Delhi, uncertainty prevails over the much talked about 2.5 years power-sharing formula. Political pundits maintain that after Punjab, it's just a matter of time, as the focus of the party high command will shift to Chhattisgarh.

The 'Jai-Veeru' combo earlier referring to the close bond between Baghel and health minister TS Singhdeo - the two in the power-sharing arrangement - is now 'Kaka-Baba'. While Singhdeo remains popular as 'Baba', the CM now rejoices with his new identity 'Kaka' among the supporters.

Singhdeo reiterates that the issue revolving around the power-sharing formula that media is often raking up will soon be resolved and equally acceptable to all Congressmen in Chhattisgarh. "The transformation of a relationship from Jai-Veeru to Kaka-Baba yet again symbolises the power struggle, but uncertainty continues over the two-and-a-half-year arrangement," says Ashok Tomar, a political observer.

"In one of his recent speeches, Baghel addressed his supporters saying, 'Kaka Abhi Zinda hai' (Kaka is still alive). This is an apparent stand publicly taken by Baghel to assert that he remains the chief minister," Tomar adds.

