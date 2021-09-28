Kanhaiya's Congress entry may not go down well with senior party leaders in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Congress high command might be hoping that the induction of CPI leader and former president of JNU Students Union Kanhaiya Kumar into the party may help to improve the party position in Bihar. But it would not go down well with a section of the party's senior state leaders for whom Kumar is just a fiery speaker.

“In Bihar, where perception rules the roost in politics, Kanhaiya Kumar carries a bad impression as he was jailed for making controversial issues in the past. If he is assigned a key post in Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, there will be unavoidable differences between him and some senior party leaders, who have been working and holding key posts for a long time,” said a senior leader, preferring anonymity.

A section of Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity, said that Kanhaiya Kumar can not be a trouble-shooter for the party in Bihar, which has emerged stronger by winning 19 seats in the recent assembly elections.

ALSO READ | Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi

“If delivering unfiltered and fiery statements is the sign of success in politics, all the loudmouth leaders such as Kanhaiya Kumar and others would have succeeded in the last Lok Sabha elections. Kumar was defeated in his home turf of Begusarai which is said to be the strong base of the Left politics in Bihar,” remarked a Congress leader, adding that only a seasoned leader from the Dalit community can do some good to the party to some extent.

The party high command, even after recommendations made for the appointment of state president in Bihar, has not taken any serious note so far leaving the party to run on its own course, the leader added.

Sources said that induction of Kanhaiya Kumar may lead to the defection of some senior leaders to RJD and JD-U. “Boss is always right in whatever decision he takes. But we have the right to live with self-respect and we can not work under an inexperienced leader,” another party leader said.

Some Congress leaders at the party office in Patna said that Kanhaiya Kumar may prove effective to strengthen party base only in south Bihar and in some other districts, which has a considerable population from the Bhumihar community and the Left-oriented people in Begusarai district.