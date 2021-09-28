STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Woman raped by murder convict on parole in Nashik

The accused allegedly tied the victim's hands, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her at knife point, an official said.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:24 PM

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NASHIK: A 27-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a murder convict who was out on parole in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim, who owned a beauty parlour, was performing a puja when the accused entered the establishment in Pawan Nagar late on Monday night.

The accused allegedly tied the victim's hands, stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth and raped her at knife point, an official said.

The woman lodged a complaint with Ambad police station following the attack, he said.

The man, who was serving a sentence in a murder case, had been released on parole and had been at large ever since, the official said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

