Swachh Survekshan 2022: National cleanliness survey to cover districts also

The survey's scope was expanded to cover 100 per cent wards for sampling, as compared to 40 per cent in the previous years.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  For the first time, the Swachh Survekshan 2022 will have the ranking of districts as well, with officials saying it was done to expand the footprint of the cleanliness survey. The survey's scope was expanded to cover 100 per cent wards for sampling, as compared to 40 per cent in the previous years. 

This year, the cleanliness survey will have more than twice the number of assessors deployed last year. It will introduce improved technological interventions such as digital tracking of documents, geo-tagging of facilities for better efficiency, and QR code-based citizens' feedback for increased people outreach. 

Union urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that through these multi-faceted initiatives, the SS 2022 framework will propel the Mission towards a circular economy approach through optimum resource recovery. A revamped version of the Swachhata App, the digital sanitation grievance redressal platform by the ministry introduced in 2016, was launched on the occasion.

