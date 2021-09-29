STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By-polls to Bhawanipore, two other Bengal seats amid tight security on Thursday

A total of 72 companies of central forces have been deployed in the three constituencies, of which 35 were sent to Bhawanipore alone.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)

By PTI

KOLKATA: By-elections to Bhawanipore seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, and two other constituencies will be held on Thursday amid tight security and measures to tackle rain, officials said.

The by-elections will be held in south Kolkata's Bhawanipore, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.

Three personnel will man each of the 287 booths at the 97 polling centres in Bhawanipore, an election official said.

The Election Commission has asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to inclement weather conditions and all polling stations were directed to keep pumps ready to drain out floodwaters.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within 200 metres of the polling centres.

Kolkata Police, which will be in charge of security outside the booths in Bhawanipore, has already set up pickets across 38 locations in the constituency, a police officer said.

There will be heavy deployment of forces, including quick response teams, in Bhabanipur.

Security has also been heightened in Jangipur and Samserganj seats.

Votes polled on Thursday will be counted on October 3.

Banerjee will fight BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas in Bhawanipore.

