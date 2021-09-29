STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress members of Jaipur Zila Parishad create ruckus at meeting over seating arrangements

Mohan Dagar, who became the up-Zila Pramukh on Congress symbol, raised an objection when his chair was not placed next to the Zila Pramukh on the stage.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Congress members of Jaipur Zila Parishad on Wednesday created a ruckus over seating arrangements at the first general body meeting of the parishad, Zila Pramukh Rama Devi said.

Mohan Dagar, who became the up-Zila Pramukh on Congress symbol, raised an objection when his chair was not placed next to the Zila Pramukh on the stage.

Furious over the seating arrangement, he and other Congress members boycotted the meeting, following which heated arguments broke out between Congress and BJP members in the presence of Jaipur collector Antar Singh Nehra and Zila Parishad CEO Pooja Kumari Parth.

In the middle of the ruckus, a proposal regarding construction of roads was passed in the meeting.

Congress rebel Rama Devi had won the Jaipur Zila Pramukh seat as a BJP candidate by defeating her rival by just one vote due to cross-voting in elections earlier this month.

"The Zila Pramukh and the district administration have broken the tradition and therefore I opposed," Dagar told reporters.

On the other hand, the Zila Pramukh alleged that the Congress members deliberately created a ruckus because they did not want the meeting to be held in a peaceful manner.

"What he has done was intentional. He came late in the meeting and created ruckus unnecessarily," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur Zila Parishad Congress Mohan Dagar
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp