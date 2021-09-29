STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress needs to hit the streets, shed 'idle, armchair politics': Abhishek Banerjee

The advice comes days after the young TMC Turk criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to put up a credible fight against the saffron camp.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday advised the Congress to hit the streets against the BJP, instead of sitting idle and indulging in "armchair politics".

The advice comes days after the young TMC Turk criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to put up a credible fight against the saffron camp.

Banerjee was speaking at a function where former Congress chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC here.

It also happened on a day when disgruntled former Congress chief minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation of his political intentions.

"The Congress is sitting idle in Delhi. They need to hit the streets like the TMC and reach out to the people. The Congress has to leave its armchair politics and social media politics.

"The TMC is not going to be cowed down. We will take the BJP head-on and defeat them," the Diamond Harbour MP told the press conference.

Asked whether or not his regular attacks on the Congress would weaken opposition unity, Banerjee said the TMC couldn't be blamed for putting up a fight against the BJP.

"Our fight is not against the Congress. Our fight is to save India, and for that, it is essential to defeat the BJP. In the last seven years, the Congress has faced defeat at the hands of the BJP several times. It has been the TMC that has completely routed the BJP," the nephew of Mamata Banerjee said.

The bonhomie between the Congress and the TMC was strained recently after the latter's mouthpiece, "Jago Bangla," claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Trinamool BJP Congress
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp