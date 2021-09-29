STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Declare India as 'Hindu rashtra' or else will take samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

He also demanded the central government to officially end the nationality of all Muslims and Christians living in India.

Published: 29th September 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tapasvi Chavani seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

Tapasvi Chavani seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj (Photo| ANI)

By Online Desk

Noted seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj has urged the Centre to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 - the day of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

According to ANI, the influential saint also threatened to take a 'Jal samadhi' in the Sarayu river if his demands are not met.

"I demand that India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu," the seer said in Ayodhya. He also demanded the central government to officially end the nationality of all Muslims and Christians living in India.

Ayodhya's saint community has said that it will orgnise a 'Hindu Sanatan Dharma Sansad' backing the demands made by the seer. Earlier, Acharya had undergone a 15-day long fast unto death over the issue, and it lasted till he got an assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The seer's remarks came at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj Hindu Rashtra Tapasvi Chavani Sarayu river jal samadhi
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp