Declare India as 'Hindu rashtra' or else will take samadhi: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj

By Online Desk

Noted seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj has urged the Centre to declare India as a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 - the day of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

According to ANI, the influential saint also threatened to take a 'Jal samadhi' in the Sarayu river if his demands are not met.

"I demand that India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra' by October 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu," the seer said in Ayodhya. He also demanded the central government to officially end the nationality of all Muslims and Christians living in India.

Ayodhya | I demand that India should be declared a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ by Oct 2 or else I'll take Jal Samadhi in river Sarayu. And Centre should terminate nationality of Muslims & Christians: Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj (28.09) pic.twitter.com/QMAIkd6tLZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 29, 2021

Ayodhya's saint community has said that it will orgnise a 'Hindu Sanatan Dharma Sansad' backing the demands made by the seer. Earlier, Acharya had undergone a 15-day long fast unto death over the issue, and it lasted till he got an assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The seer's remarks came at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2022 UP Assembly elections.