STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dombivli gang-rape case: Court extends police custody of 22 accused

A total of 33 persons have been arrested or detained in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Thane city.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

THANE: A local court on Wednesday extended the police custody of 22 accused persons arrested in the Dombivli gang-rape case till October 4.

A total of 33 persons have been arrested or detained in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Thane city.

Two of the accused are minors, who have been detained.

Twenty-two of the arrested accused were produced before the magistrate court in Kalyan after the expiry of their current police remand period.

The court remanded them in further police custody till October 4.

The 15-year-old victim was allegedly repeatedly gang-raped between January and September 2021.

The crime came to light on September 22, when the victim lodged a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivli.

The Thane police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a woman officer, to probe the case.

The girl was allegedly raped multiple times at different places in Thane district, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, the police have said.

Based on the girl's complaint, the Manpada police on last Wednesday registered a case against all the 33 accused under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some of the accused blackmailed the minor girl by threatening to circulate her pictures and video of sexual assault on her that was recorded by them on their mobile phones, she had told the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dombivli gang-rape Mumbai Police Crimes Against Women
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp