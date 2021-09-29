STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED summons Shiv Sena MP Gawali for questioning in PMLA case

Bhavana Gawali has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office located in South Mumbai on October 4.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 11:54 AM

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for questioning in a money laundering case on October 4, official sources said on Wednesday.

Gawali, 48, is a member of the Lok Sabha from the Yavatmal-Washim seat in Maharashtra.

She has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case at the ED office located in South Mumbai on October 4, they said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested her aide Saeed Khan in this criminal case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency, while taking the custody of Khan, told a special PMLA court here on Tuesday that Gawali criminally conspired to convert a trust into a private company through Khan by "forgery and fraud" for layering of funds worth around Rs 18 crore.

