In video shot before death, Narendra Giri names Anand Giri, 2 others for abetment to suicide

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The video shot just before the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, which the disciples have been talking about, has been recovered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after taking possession of the late seer’s mobile phone. The seer is reportedly seen repeating the contents of the suicide note in the video.

Meanwhile, the sources claimed that the late seer was under pressure to change his last will done in 2020.

It may be recalled that Mahant Narendra Giri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), was found dead in mysterious circumstances on the evening of September 20.

During investigations, SIT had found the two-minute video clip in one of the two phones of the late seer in which he is heard saying exactly what was written in the note recovered from his room.

In the video, the Mahant reportedly mentioned the names of Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, and Sandeep Tiwari, holding them responsible for pushing him towards committing suicide by subjecting him to mental harassment.

The SIT sources confirmed that in the video, the seer is also heard requesting the Prayagraj police and administrative officials to ensure that the accused get punished.

The Mahant is heard saying that he was under extreme mental stress after he was “informed from Haridwar” that Anand Giri was planning to upload his morphed video clip, with a girl or a woman in an objectionable condition, on social media.

ALSO READ | Balbeer Giri to be anointed successor to Narendra Giri in accordance with late Mahant's wishes

Sources said two mobile phones were recovered from the room of Mahant Giri, adding that the video was possibly shot the same day (September 20) before his death. The CBI has sent the mobile phones for forensic examination and to ascertain the veracity of the videos.

However, on the basis of the video, which was considered s the ‘dying declaration’ of the seer, Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari, and Sandip Tiwari were held. The video was submitted to the court.

On the other, the sources close to the Shri Muthh Baghambari Gaddi claimed that the last will done by Mahant Narendra Giri could have led him to commit suicide.

The sources claimed that there was pressure on the late seer to change his last will in which he had nominated Balbeer Giri as his successor.

The last will of the late seer in the wake of huge property owned by the Muthh could be the reason for the demise of the Mahant, said a source close to late Mahant Narendra Giri.

The sources claimed that Mahant Narendra Giri was both powerful by virtue of being the president of ABAP and prosperous also as the Muthh he was heading had a lot of property spread across the country.

The late Mahant had changed his second will done on August 29, 2011, in which he had named Anand Giri as his successor. After his differences with Anand Giri, who was booked on molestation charges in Australia during one of his Yoga sessions, late Mahant changed his will on June 4, 2020, and replaced the name of his successor with Balbeer Giri.

The sources claimed that Anand Giri, with an eye on the huge property of the Muthh, might have exerted pressure on the late seer to change his last will. He even allegedly threatened the seer with denting his reputation by releasing his morphed photo with a female on social media.

Late Mahant Narendra Giri had mentioned all these factors in his suicide note.