Man dying after being set on fire in Sagar: MP government orders CBI probe

By PTI

SAGAR: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered CBI probe into the death of a 25-year-old-man who was allegedly set on fire over a relationship with a woman in Sagar district.

The incident had taken place at Semra Laharia village on the night of September 16.

"The chief minister has directed CBI investigation into the incident," Sagar district collector Deepak Arya told reporters on Wednesday.

Chouhan also told officials that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the 23-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries during the incident, the collector said.

"The CM has directed us to arrange the best possible treatment for her. She will be shifted to a private hospital," he added.

The man and the woman were allegedly in a relationship.

The woman claimed that he caught fire accidentally when he was trying to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her house, and her family members tried to save both of them.

But the man alleged in his `dying declaration' -- statement recorded before death -- at a hospital in Sagar that the woman's family had called him for a `meeting'.

When he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, he claimed.