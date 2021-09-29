STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MoEF to all state PCCF: tell media 'not' to portray elephants negatively with harsh remarks

A wildlife enthusiast cited that the harsh Hindi words are often been used for elephants by the fourth pillar of our democracy — both print and electronic media.

Published: 29th September 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Herd of elephants

Herd of elephants

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) had expressed concern over the usage of rough derogatory terms to portray elephants' aggression particularly by the Hindi-language media, and instructed the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF-wildlife) of all states to convey the media in their respective areas to avoid such words.

The ministry acted following the objection raised by a Chhattisgarh-based wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi who cited that the “harsh Hindi words are often been used for elephants by the fourth pillar of our democracy — both print and electronic media. And such persisting practice might create adverse impressions about elephants among the people”.

In his complaint supported with the newspapers clippings, Singhvi elucidated how the media attribute to the elephants the words like Aatanki (Terrorist), Utpaati (Oppressor), Hatyara (Murderer), Hinsak (Violent), Pagal (Mad), Bigdail (Spoiled), Gussail (Violent), Hathi ne maut ke ghat utaara (elephant killed the person), Ziddi hathi (Stubborn tusker), Jaan ka dushman (Enemy of life).

He appealed to the MoEF to direct the PCCF of all states to tell the media to avoid using such words.

“Elephant is the only animal on the earth addressed with the lovely words like August animal, Dignified animal, Majestic animal, Regal Demeanour, Gentle species and what not. Such admiring words are not even used for homo sapiens (human beings). But regretfully the media particularly the Hindi language are frequently using demeaning and undignified words for the majestic animals, at least this is happening in Chhattisgarh and adjoining states”, Singhvi averred. 

Appreciating the concern and welcoming the initiative by the MoEF, Prakash Sasha of the Elsa Foundation, (an organisation devoted to elephant welfare), agreed that unfortunately many media outlets are portraying the wild animals in a negative sense. “It will develop hatred for the elephants, lead to greater conflict or violence and even the new generations might gain the wrong understanding jeopardising the scope of co-existing with the wild pachyderms in future”, Sasha opined.

In this context the MoEF has asked all PCCF (wildlife) to look into the matter and initiate appropriate action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant PCCF wildlife
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp