STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navy extends medical assistance to Filipino crew member of merchant vessel

Michel John Abaygar, the Chief Officer of the vessel MV Lyric Poet was brought to INS Garuda and subsequently admitted to INHS Sanjivini, a naval hospital, for further treatment.

Published: 29th September 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Navy medical evacuation

Michel John Abaygar, the Chief Officer of the vessel MV Lyric Poet being evacuated by the Southern Naval Command. (Photo | PRO Defence Kochi, Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy evacuated a Filipino crew member of a merchant vessel off the coast of Kochi after his health deteriorated rapidly due to suspected COVID-19.

Michel John Abaygar, the Chief Officer of the vessel MV Lyric Poet, was evacuated using an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Tuesday, Navy officials said.

The ship was en route to Machong from Gibraltar.

"At about 4 PM, on Tuesday, the SNC received an input regarding suspected COVID-19 positive case of a Filipino male crew from Coast Guard headquarters. The vessel's local agent intimated that the medical condition of the Chief Officer, Michel John Abaygar was severely deteriorating with depleting oxygen levels and required immediate medical evacuation," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

He said an ALH was immediately launched from INS Garuda to undertake the medical evacuation.

"The pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully completed the mission in adverse weather conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient," the spokesperson said.

Abaygar was brought to INS Garuda and subsequently admitted to INHS Sanjivini, a naval hospital, for further treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Filipino crew member Kochi Covid-19 Southern Naval Command navy medical evacuation vessel MV Lyric Poet
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp