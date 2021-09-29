STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over eight lakh COVID vaccine doses wasted so far: Gujarat government

The information was given by health minister Rishikesh Patel in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vansh.

Published: 29th September 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

A vaccine being loaded into a syringe

Representational Image. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government told the Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday that some 8.33 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines could not be used in the state since the inoculation drive began.

The information was given by health minister Rishikesh Patel in a written reply to a question by Congress MLA from Una, Punja Vansh.

A vial of vaccine which contains ten doses has to be used within four hours once opened, the minister said.

"So if people do not come for vaccination within that period, a vial has to be discarded after four hours (with some doses unused)," he said, adding that this was the main reason for the wastage.

Patel on Tuesday told the state Assembly here that committees will be formed at the district level to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19.

The opposition Congress had raised the issue of deaths caused by the pandemic in the state, after which the minister came out with the statement.

The Congress had claimed that over three lakh people died due to the pandemic in Gujarat, while the official figure, given by Patel, is 10,082.

"As per a letter of the central home ministry, the state government has decided to give Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to the relatives of those who died due to COVID-19."

"The state government will give this compensation as per the guidelines of the centre. Committees will be formed at the district level to distribute the compensation," the health minister told the House.

The death rate due to COVID-19 in India was lower in comparison to other countries, while in Gujarat it was lower in comparison to other states due to effective management of the pandemic, Patel said.

Congress members rushed into the well of the house on the issue of the BJP government's handling of the pandemic, and were suspended for a brief period.

The opposition party earlier in the day released a press note saying that in reply to questions asked by its members in the Assembly, the state government stated that only 3,864 people have died due to the pandemic in Gujarat.

But the health minister, in a statement, said Congress members had not asked for information about the deaths in municipal corporation areas.

"The death toll due to coronavirus stands at 10,082 in the state," he said.

The state on Tuesday reported 24 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 8,25,896, the health department said.

No new COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday as well, it said.

The death toll remains unchanged at 10,082 in Gujarat since September 4.

With 18 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 8,15,666, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 148 active cases.

A total of 3,15,813 people were inoculated on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6,03,36,757, the department said.

At 10, Surat district reported the highest number of new cases during the day in Gujarat, followed by four cases in Valsad, three in Ahmedabad, two each in Navsari and Vadodara.

Gandhinagar and Jamnagar reported one case each during the day, it said.

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu didn't have any active COVID-19 case, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,896, new cases 24, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,666, active cases 148, people tested so far - figures not released.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp