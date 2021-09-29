STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM is breaking relationships between Indian people: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala for a day, also alleged that it was "arrogance" on the part of the Prime Minister to claim that only he knows or understands India and no one else

Published: 29th September 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a office bearers sammelan in Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaking the relationships and "bridges" between the people and claimed that this was leading to "shattering" of the idea of India.

Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala for a day, also alleged that it was "arrogance" on the part of the Prime Minister to claim that only he knows or understands India and no one else, especially when he was making the claims without finding out about the culture, language, way of life and problems of the people of the various states and religions.

The Congress leader, while speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis centre in Malappuram district of Kerala, said that India was not just a geographical territory, it was the people living here and the relationships they have with each other.

"My problem with the Prime Minister is that he is breaking these relationships. If he is breaking the relationships between people of India, then he is shattering the idea of India. That is why I oppose him," he said.

"When he (PM) breaks the relationships between Indians, it is my duty, my job, my commitment to repair the bridges between the people. Every time he uses hatred to break bridges, it is my duty to repair them with love and compassion," he added.

The Congress MP further said that he cannot build the bridges without understanding the different traditions, ideas, religions and cultures in the country and for that one needs to visit the various states and religious places in the country with humility and the willingness to understand.

"If I go to these places with arrogance, then I am a fool. How can I go to people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who have a history of thousands of years, and claim to know them. I have to go there with humility. Otherwise, how can I define what India is?" "Imagine the arrogance of that person who claims -- 'I know what India is.

I know what people of Kerala need.

I know what people of Tamil Nadu need'.

Imagine the arrogance of such a person who claims that only he knows what India is and what people of India need.

This is another problem that I have with Prime Minister Modi.

He is convinced nobody understands this land like he does," the Congress leader said.

Therefore, the fight here is between humility and arrogance, between temper and compassion, between self interest and welfare of others, he added.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Rahul Gandhi PM Narendra Modi
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp