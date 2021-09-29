STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman, granddaughter killed as building collapses in north Kolkata

The portion of the building at 9 Ahiritola lane, where two families have been staying, collapsed at around 6.40 am.

Published: 29th September 2021 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

City traffic plys on the street after authority eased some restrictions and extended Covid induced lockdown till 30th June, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A portion of an old two-storeyed building in the northern part of the city's Ahiritola lane collapsed on Wednesday morning in which two persons including a child are feared trapped under the rubbles, police said.

A huge team of disaster management, fire department, police personnel from the local police station are at the spot, an officer of Kolkata Police said.

"So far four persons have been rescued. We are trying to rescue two others still trapped under the rubbles. There is a still a child and another person underneath," he said.

The portion of the building at 9 Ahiritola lane, where two families have been staying, collapsed at around 6.40 am, he said.

"One of the two families managed to get out of the rubbles through a big gap, but another family including a child got trapped under the rubbles. Our men have pulled out four and are trying to rescue others," he said.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed the Jorabagan Police Station who along with personnel of the fire department and disaster management department rushed to the spot, the officer said, adding that those rescued have been taken to a nearby hospital.

"The entire building is in a very bad shape and we have to conduct the rescue operations very cautiously otherwise there are chances of another disaster," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Building collapse
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp