STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Congress crisis: CM Charanjit Singh Channi asks 'head of family' Sidhu to resolve issues

Sidhu in a veiled dig at the new Punjab government stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a 'repeat of a system of tainted leaders'.

Published: 29th September 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he has urged the "Congress family's head" Sidhu, to resolve issues.

"Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and told him that the party is supreme... I have spoken to him on phone and told him to let's sit, talk it out and resolve the issue," Channi said while addressing media here.

Earlier today, Sidhu in a veiled dig at the new Punjab government stated that he cannot compromise with his ethics, moral authority and pointed out that he didn't want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

Sidhu also said that there is a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state.

Channi, at the press conference also talked about the decisions taken during the Punjab Cabinet meeting earlier today and informed that the Punjab government will pay the electricity bills of 53 lakh families who cannot do so.

ALSO READ| Punjab Congress crisis: Party's state unit working president Pawan Goel meets Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Chief Minister said he has been regularly visiting villages in Punjab and electricity is a major issue. "Due to the non-payment of excessive bills, many houses' meters were disconnected. 75-80 per cent of consumers come under the 2 KiloWatt category...Their last bill will be taken care of, by us. The disconnected electricity connections will be reinstalled," he said.

He also promised that soon the problem of the 'sand mafia' will be "finished" from Punjab. "We are working day and night on how to improve the system. We have to break the nexus. I am bringing a new policy for this," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Punjab Congress Congress Punjab Congress crisis Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp