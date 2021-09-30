STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Activists oppose Uttarakhand’s push for hydropower

Green activists of Uttarakhand are up in arms against the proposal to set up 12 hydropower projects in the state. 

Published: 30th September 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hydel project, hydropower

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Green activists of Uttarakhand are up in arms against the proposal to set up 12 hydropower projects in the state. Recently, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited got in-principle approval to set up 12 hydropower projects with the capacity of around 3,000 MW in Uttarakhand. 

Environmentalist Kavita Upadhyay says: “The central government is pushing for hydropower despite several scientific reports warning against the rampant construction in the fragile Himalayan state.”  Upadhyay is an expert in water policy who has worked on research on hydropower projects.

“By neglecting all data, and paying no heed to climate change-related disasters, the authorities are committing a disservice,” alleges Upadhyay. Experts point out an unscientific approach, insufficient geological studies pertaining to the fragility of Uttarakhand Himalayas.

“The inefficiency of expertise and knowledge in government machinery are catalysts along with ongoing projects such as Char Dham Pariyojana, Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, and many others which require hill cutting and tree felling,” says a green activist.  

Hydropower projects have been a cause for concern in the hill state. The data from State Disaster Management department reveals that landslides iregistered a whopping 2,900% increase from 2015 to 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp