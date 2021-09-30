Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari takes charge as new Chief of Indian Air Force

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari took over as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Thursday with the ceremonial Guard of Honour presented to him at Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

An alumnus of NDA, the CAS was commissioned in December '82 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

During his career spanning almost four decades, the CAS has tenanted many significant command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command. His staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff.

A Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, he has served as an instructor at Flying Training Establishments and has also been an Air Force Examiner. He was a pioneer member of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team. ACM Chaudhari since July, he had been serving as IAF vice-chief and before it he was heading the critical Western Air Command for more than a year as its Air Officer Commanding in Chief.

The Western Air Command is entrusted with the responsibility of both the Western Borders and the Northern Borders of Eastern Ladakh which has the on-going standoff between India and China.

CAS is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and is honorary ADC to the President of India.

Addressing the Air force personnel, CAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, "Enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area."