STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari takes charge as new Chief of Indian Air Force

CAS VR Chaudhari  is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Meda, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vayu Sena Medal and is honorary ADC to the President of India.

Published: 30th September 2021 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:04 PM   |  A+A-

New Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during his taking over ceremony at Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021. (

New Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari during his taking over ceremony at Vayu Bhawan in New Delhi, Thursday, Sep. 30, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari took over as the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) on Thursday with the ceremonial Guard of Honour presented to him at Air Force Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan).

An alumnus of NDA, the CAS was commissioned in December '82 in the fighter stream of the IAF. He has flown more than 3,800 hours on multiple fighter and trainer aircraft.

During his career spanning almost four decades, the CAS has tenanted many significant command and staff appointments. He has commanded a MiG-29 Squadron, two Air Force Stations and Western Air Command. His staff appointments include Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ Eastern Air Command, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence), Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers), Deputy Commandant of Air Force Academy and Air Assistant to Chief of the Air Staff.

A Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor, he has served as an instructor at Flying Training Establishments and has also been an Air Force Examiner. He was a pioneer member of the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team. ACM Chaudhari since July, he had been serving as IAF vice-chief and before it he was heading the critical Western Air Command for more than a year as its Air Officer Commanding in Chief.

The Western Air Command is entrusted with the responsibility of both the Western Borders and the Northern Borders of Eastern Ladakh which has the on-going standoff between India and China.

CAS is a recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Vayu Sena Medal (VM) and is honorary ADC to the President of India.

Addressing the Air force personnel, CAS Vivek Ram Chaudhari said, "Enhancement of operational capability through integration of newly inducted platforms, weapons and equipment with existing assets and dovetailing the same in concepts of operations would remain a priority area."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Ram Chaudhari Indian Air Force
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp