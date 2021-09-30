STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Channi, Sidhu meet: No resolution of differences announced as suspense remains

Channi first left the meeting venue around 6 pm while Sidhu came out about half an hour later.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi leave Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The suspense over the resolution of issues raised by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu continued Thursday evening after a two-hour meeting between him and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

There was no immediate briefing after the meeting held at the Punjab Bhavan here, two days after Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief following differences over the appointment of "tainted" officials and ministers.

Channi first left the meeting venue around 6 pm while Sidhu came out about half an hour later.

No party leader spoke to the media after the meeting concluded.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu reached Chandigarh from Patiala to meet Channi.

The meeting came a day after Channi reached out to Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks.

Just before his meeting with Channi, Sidhu attacked the state's new DGP, alleging that he wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

His abrupt resignation triggered a fresh turmoil in the party's Punjab unit.

