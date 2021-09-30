STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CWC meet soon, says Congress as some defend leadership, others rally for Sibal

Sibal had also raised questions on the decision-making process in the party in the absence of a regular president, and demanded dialogue where all senior leaders would be heard.

Published: 30th September 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 08:48 AM

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal during a 'Shanti Sammelan' event in Jammu Saturday Feb. 27 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Kapil Sibal’s sharp attack on the party brass over the unsettled leadership issue, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would meet “very soon”. Party chief Sonia Gandhi had indicated before leaving for Shimla last week that a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body would be called very soon, he said.

On Wednesday, Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who are part of the disgruntled G-23 that has been seeking organisational revamp, demanded that the CWC meeting be immediately convened to discuss the situation in the party the wake of defections and the mess in Punjab and other state units.

The Congress, meanwhile, appeared to be split into two groups, with one coming out strongly in defence of the high command and the other condemning the “orchestrated hooliganism” against Sibal, who took barbs at the leadership on Wednesday saying G-23 was not Ji Huzoor 23.

Azad and other senior leaders such as P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha and Raj Babbar, some of whom are part of G23, condemned the “attack” at Sibal’s house by Congress workers saying it was against Congress culture. 

Some other leaders such as Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, Ashwini Kumar and Tariq Anwar criticised Sibal. Party leaders must not go public with the internal matters for the sake of discipline and also because it hurts the ground level workers, these leaders said.

