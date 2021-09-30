STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of Rohini Court shootout

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system in courts, installation of metal detectors, under vehicle surveillance system, etc.

Published: 30th September 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 03:07 PM

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside a packed Rohini courtroom in New Delhi by two assailants dressed as lawyers.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside a packed Rohini courtroom in New Delhi by two assailants dressed as lawyers. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday took suo motu cognizance of the Rohini Court shootout that left three dead and said there was a need for proper and effective deployment of a sufficient number of police personnel in courts.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Delhi Police, Delhi government, and Central government as well as the Delhi High Court Bar Association and directed that suggestions in the form of an affidavit or a report be filed on the issue of maintaining security at courts.

"We have taken suo motu cognizance of the incident which took place in Rohini court. This court wants valuable suggestions from respondents for security at all court complexes in Delhi," said the Chief Justice.

The bench said that there was a need for a fool-proof entry system in courts, installation of metal detectors, under vehicle surveillance system, and proper training of police personnel.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24 in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation, the officials had said.

Video footage of the incident showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207.

The two gunmen dressed as lawyers are suspected to be members of rival Tillu gang, an official had said, adding that over 30 shots were fired.

On September 24, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had expressed deep concern over the shootout inside the crowded Rohini courtroom and spoke to the Delhi High Court Chief Justice in this regard and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of the court is not affected.

The matter would be heard next on October 5.

