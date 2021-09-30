STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED summons Maharashtra Home Ministry official in money laundering case against Anil Deshmukh

He has been asked to appear before the agency which is investigating the money laundering case under the PMLA against Deshmukh.

Published: 30th September 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Deputy Secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Kailas Gaikwad on Thursday in a money laundering case related to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

He has been asked to appear before the agency today. ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Deshmukh is accused of allegedly misusing his post while serving as Home Minister. It is also alleged that the leader through dismissed police officer Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. The money was allegedly laundered to the Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by Deshmukh's family.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had levelled the charge. The CBI filed its FIR against Deshmukh on April 21 this year based on a Bombay High Court ruling on April 5. However, Deshmukh has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

The ED had arrested Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary and personal assistant following raids in Mumbai and Nagpur on them and the NCP leader. His son-in-law was previously questioned by the CBI regarding the leak of an inquiry report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailas Gaikwad Enforcement Directorate Anil Deshmukh money laundering
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp