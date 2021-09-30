STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

Patnekar is the third state BJP leader to test positive for the coronavirus infection in last one week.

Published: 30th September 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar

Goa Assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar has tested positive for coronavirus, a legislature functionary said on Thursday. "Patnekar was admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after he tested positive for the viral infection on Wednesday," former MLA and Goa Legislature Forum vice president Victor Gonsalves told reporters.

As per doctors, Patnekar's condition is stable, he said. Patnekar is the third state BJP leader to test positive for the coronavirus infection in last one week.

Earlier this week, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade and the party's general secretary (organisation) Satish Dhond had tested positive for the disease and both of them were being treated at the GMCH, located near here.

