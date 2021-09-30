STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gorakhpur hotel raid: Six cops to be booked for death of Kanpur businessman

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak said that the government has taken the matter seriously and the matter will be taken to a fast-track court.

Published: 30th September 2021 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has instructed that FIRs be filed against the six suspended policemen in the Gorakhpur raid case, in which a Kanpur-based businessman died.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said the government has taken the matter seriously. "It is an unfortunate incident. The government has taken the matter seriously. Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath instructed to file FIRs against the six suspended policemen and we will ensure strict action against them," said UP law minister.

He further said assured that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court. "No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The government stands in support of the victim's family. We will listen to their demands," added Pathak.

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body. Gupta died during a raid conducted at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28. Earlier, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh Aiyar had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be meeting the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brajesh Pathak Gorakhpur hotel raid Gorakhpur raid Kanpur businessman death
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp