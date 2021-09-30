STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana: Farmers hold protest near BJP meeting venue in Karnal

Among those present at the meeting were Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap and senior state BJP leader Pawan Saini.

Published: 30th September 2021 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A group of farmers on Thursday jumped over police barricades in a bid to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting in Karnal's Indri, police said.

Farmers, who are protesting against the central farm laws, have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana.

The protesters had gathered in large numbers even before the BJP leaders arrived at the venue.

Some farm union leaders told reporters that they wanted to hold a peaceful protest and show black flags to BJP leaders, but police allegedly tried to stop and confine them to a particular spot.

Expressing their unhappiness, the protesters then tried to march towards the venue.

"We wanted to hold a peaceful protest, but police today again wanted to create a situation of confrontation as was witnessed when they lathicharged farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal recently," said a farm union leader.

