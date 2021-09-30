STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand HC to resume physical hearing from October 4; district courts from October 1

Virtual hearing was being conducted in the courts since March 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic had hit the state.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 09:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Image for representation

By PTI

RANCHI; The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday said physical hearing of cases in it will resume from October 4 and for district courts, the date will be October 1, according to an order by the authorities.

Jharkhand High Court Registrar General Gautam Choudhary issued a notice saying it has been ordered that the high court and district courts shall resume hearing cases physically from October 4 and 1 respectively.

The notice was issued after a meeting of the core committee of the high court judges, in which the president of the Advocates Association Ritu Kumar was also present virtually.

It has been decided that Covid-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance and wearing masks will have to be followed during physical hearing of cases, Kumar said.

