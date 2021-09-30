Meghalaya MLAs approach police after receiving extortion demands from militants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Police confirmed that some elected representatives in the hill state lodged a complaint after receiving extortion demands from a local insurgent group.

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) sent extortion demands of Rs 10 lakh each to a section of legislators as well as Members of District Councils (MDCs).

The insurgent group, which is believed to have bases in neighbouring Bangladesh, used a Bangladeshi phone number to send extortion messages via WhatsApp to some of the elected representatives.

The police said they were investigating the case.

“We have received a complaint from some of them. If they are willing, we are ready to give them necessary protection,” a senior police official said.

The insurgent group warned the legislators and the MDCs that they would face dire consequences if they approached the police seeking help or protection.

Titosstarwell Chyne, who is the Chief Executive Member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, told the local media he had no idea about the extremist group serving the demands. He said he had not received any complaint from his colleagues.

On August 13, the police had gunned down a surrendered HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an alleged fake encounter right at his Shillong residence. The incident had triggered sporadic incidents of arson and vandalism in the hill station.

Subsequently, the police issued a statement claiming that they had unearthed Thangkhiew’s role in the extortion demands received by the MDCs and prominent businessmen. The police had also claimed that the money generated through extortions was used in triggering bomb blasts at the behest of the HNLC.

The issue of extortion demands served on the lawmakers was first raised by former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma of the Congress. He had also indicated some ministers received extortion demands.

The aim of the HNLC, which claims to represent the Khasi-Jaintia tribals, is to free Meghalaya from the alleged domination of “outsiders”.