One-fourth of eligible population in India is now fully vaccinated, says Centre

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday expressed concern over the slow pace of Covid vaccination in 7 states where less than 60% of the population is covered with at least one dose. These states include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal among others

In a press briefing on Covid status in the country, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that 69% of the adult population in India is now at least partially vaccinated while 25 % of the 18 plus age group is fully immunised.

He also underlined that the average daily vaccination in September has been more than 79 lakh doses—which is over four times the average daily vaccinations carried out in May when the inoculations opened for all adults.

As per the data shared, there are 6 Union Territories and states where 100% of the adult population has received at least one shot of the vaccine while in 6 others, more than 80 % population is partially vaccinated now.

The number of states with 60-80% population covered with one dose is 15 while there are 6 states and UTs where less than 60 % of the population is partially vaccinated.

Also, while nearly 85% of the healthcare workers are now fully immunised, 82% of the frontline workers have also received both jabs against coronavirus.

Bhushan, while pointing that 18 districts in India are still reporting a weekly positivity between 5 to 10%, reiterated that festivals have to be celebrated low-key this year too, in order to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

“The rate of (Covid test) positivity is coming down. This is the 13th week continuously when the weekly positivity rate stands below 3% but our target should be to bring down this rate further. The state governments must target this," he added.