STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only one teacher managing 225 students at school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

District panchayat member Umesh Kumar said that before the COVID-induced lockdown last year, two teachers were posted at the school in Khanpur village.

Published: 30th September 2021 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A lone 'shikhsha mitra' is in charge of handling 225 children due to lack of teachers at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official has said. Before the COVID-induced lockdown last year, two teachers were posted at the school in Khanpur village, Umesh Kumar, a member of district panchayat, said Wednesday.

One died while the other has been on leave, said Kumar, who has asked the district magistrate to appoint more teachers. A 'Shiksha Mitra' is a primary school teacher appointed by the Basic Shiksha Parishad (Education Board) of the Uttar Pradesh government, under its Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shikhsha mitra Shamli district Uttar Pradesh UP teachers ratio Shamli student teacher Student teacher ratio
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp