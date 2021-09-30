Only one teacher managing 225 students at school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A lone 'shikhsha mitra' is in charge of handling 225 children due to lack of teachers at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official has said. Before the COVID-induced lockdown last year, two teachers were posted at the school in Khanpur village, Umesh Kumar, a member of district panchayat, said Wednesday.

One died while the other has been on leave, said Kumar, who has asked the district magistrate to appoint more teachers. A 'Shiksha Mitra' is a primary school teacher appointed by the Basic Shiksha Parishad (Education Board) of the Uttar Pradesh government, under its Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.