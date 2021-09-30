UP businessman death case: Ante-mortem injuries led to death, says autopsy report

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the family of businessman Manish Gupta met UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur on Thursday, the controversy over Gupta’s death deepened after the post-mortem report revealed that he died because of ‘coma due to injuries.’

Gupta had allegedly sustained injuries during a police raid in his hotel room in Gorakhpur’s Ramgarhtal area as the cops allegedly beat him up brutally when he asked them the reason for the raid. Gupta succumbed to his injuries at BRD Medical College on past Monday midnight.

The post-mortem was conducted by a panel of two doctors under a video camera on Tuesday. It lists various injuries including abrasions, contusions on the forehead and right hand of the body. The swelling was also found in the middle of the victim’s head along with a cut above the right elbow joint and injuries on the upper lip. The injury on the forehead was major which caused swelling.

Giving details of the report, police officials said that three lacerated wounds were found on the right hand. The report confirms that cause of death was ante-mortem injuries.

However, the local police officers claimed that said that all injuries were caused as the deceased had fallen down on his right side.

While the victim’s family has been alleging that he was beaten to death by police in his hotel room on September 27, the cops are claiming that he fell down during the raid as he was drunk and sustained injuries.

However, the incident resulted in the suspension of six policemen, including SHO Ramgarhtal police station Jagat Narain Singh, SIs Akshay Mishra, Vijay Yadav, and Mridul Dubey, head constable Kamlesh Yadav and constable Prashant Kumar.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim’s wife Meenakshi Gupta, an FIR was also lodged against three cops including Jagat Narain Singh and SIs Akshay Mishra and Vijay Yadav. Three unnamed personnel have also been booked in the case. All the cops have been charged with murder under Section 302 of IPC.

In her complaint, Manish Gupta’s wife Meenakshi had named six policemen, but only three were named in the FIR, and the rest three were mentioned as unnamed.

Gorakhpur police said that they would rope in forensic experts to establish the exact sequence of events. Meanwhile, Manish Gupta’s friends who were accompanying him accused the police of manhandling him as a result of which he was injured and later died.

However, a video had also surfaced on social media showing Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand and police chief Vipin Tada convincing the family against lodging the FIR.

At the same time, ADG, Gorakhpur zone, Akhil Kumar said that the case was handed over to the crime branch of Gorakhpur police. He said that the SSP Vipin Tada was directed to set up a team of investigation officers to look into all the aspects and conduct a fair probe into the incident. “So that the guilty cops could be punished adequately,” said the ADG.