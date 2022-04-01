15-day long Bihar Utsav concluded in Delhi today

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 15-day Bihar Utsav 2022, held at INA Dilli Haat, Delhi concluded on Thursday after providing winder platforms to the craftsmen coming from Bihar by marketing their excellent items of state's indigenous handicrafts.

The Bihar utsav drew a huge number of visitors, who enjoyed the famous delicacies of Bihar and Litti Chokha.

Fair in charge of Bihar Utsav 2022 and deputy director of Industries Department, Government of Bihar, Bisheshwar Prasad said that this year in Bihar Utsav 2022, trading of more than 30 lakh rupees was held at the famous handloom and handicraft stalls. On the last day of Bihar Utsav, a huge crowd was seen at Mr. Littiwala's Litti Chokha stall also.

State awardee Mithila painting artist Mamta Jha's stall also drew visitors and did good trading of paintings. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the people about Mithila painting. On the other hand, Devendra Singh, the operator of Mr. Littiwala's Litti Chokha's stall, said that this time he saw a great craze for Litti Chokha among the people .

Bihar Foundation Day is celebrated every year on March 22 since the year 2010. To mark the occasion Department of Industry, Govt. of Bihar organised 15 days long “Bihar Utsav 2022 and Handloom and Handicrafts Exhibition cum Sale” at INA, Dilli Haat in Delhi from 16 to March 31 ,2022. Bihar Utsav 2022 was organized in Delhi by the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, and BIADA (Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority).

Mr. Littiwala's Litti Chokha stall at the Bihar Utsav. (Photo | EPS)

Mela Prabhari Visheshwer Prasad said, ‘There were 59 stalls. The Exhibition cum sale of handicraft and handloom products of Bihar made by artisans of Bihar showcased the arts, culture, and heritage of Bihar in Bihar Utsav 2022.

Bihar Utsav provided a new opportunity to the artisans of Bihar to showcase their products at the National capital. Apart from this, two Food stalls featuring a menu of mouth watering Bihar Cuisine at INA Dilli Haat were also an Attraction for this year's Bihar Utsav in Delhi.’

Bisheshwer Prasad said:" Stalls of Handloom, Handicrafts. Bhagalpuri silk, Mithila paintings, Siki products, Jute products like Jute jewelry, Tikuli Art, Nepura silk of Nalanda, and famous handloom bed -sheets of Biharsharif were some of the great attractions at the festival at INA Dilli Haat. "

