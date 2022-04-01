STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3 JeM militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the district, the spokesman said.

Published: 01st April 2022

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militant associates belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

A police spokesman identified the arrested men as Owais Altaf, a resident of Jandwal, Aqib Manzoor, a resident of Gudoora, and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, a resident of Karimabad areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.

