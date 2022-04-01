STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75 years of of Independence: Campaign to encourage hoisting Tricolour at houses

The initiative will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence.

Published: 01st April 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

National flag, Indian flag

The Indian flag (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To instill patriotic fervour among citizenry this Independence Day, the culture and tourism ministry has proposed to launch a mega campaign under which people will be exhorted to hoist the national flag over their houses on August 15. The initiative will be part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India's independence.

An official, in the know of the matter, said that the campaign aims to encourage people to remember sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and ensure their participation in the celebrations. "The idea behind this concept is that people discuss and remember contributions of our leaders and unsung heroes to the freedom struggle. This is also to ignite patriotism among people," he said.

"As part of the campaign - 'Har Ghar Jhanda' (flag at each house) - the ministry is aiming to see tricolour flying at 10 crore houses. A proper announcement will be made by the appropriate authority at the right time," the official said.

The Indian flag code was modified in 2002, which permits citizens to fly the tricolour over their homes, offices and factories on any day.

Speaking at Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav, national festival of folk, tribal art and dance, at Warangal on Wednesday Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy urged people to hoist the national flag at their houses as the country will be celebrating 75 years of independence.

The officials said that Reddy's appeal to people is in accordance with the ministry’s proposed nationwide national flag campaign.

The ministry, in association with other ministries, government departments and private organisations, are taking unique steps to make sure people also become a part of AKAM. It has successfully conducted various campaigns like 'India 2.0 postcard', where it received remarkable response from the people. 

Postcard campaign

Over one crore responses were received following a postcard campaign conducted to seek views of youth on how they want to see the nation in 2047; the year in which the country will complete 100 years of independence

