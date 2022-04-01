STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air India grounds two crew members for mistakenly serving non-veg meal to vegetarian passenger

The passenger had booked a Jain vegetarian meal for himself, the officials said.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

flight, coronavirus, air india

Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India has grounded two cabin crew members of its Tokyo-Delhi flight of March 25 for mistakenly serving non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger, government officials said.

However, the two crew members mistakenly served him a non-vegetarian meal, they added.

When the passenger realised that he had been served the wrong meal, he put in a complaint with the crew members, the officials said.

The airline has grounded the two crew members and initiated a probe into this incident, they added.

