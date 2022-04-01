STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Birbhum killings: Trinamool leader indicates infightings within ruling party

Last week, eight people were burnt alive, while another succumbed to her injuries later, in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of the district in the suspected fallout of a TMC activists's murder.

Published: 01st April 2022 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum

Firemen douse the fire at the incident site where several houses were allegedly set on fire leaving eight people dead, at Rampurhat, in Birbhum. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The massacre in West Bengal's Birbhum last week, which left nine dead, has also laid bare the fault lines in the state's ruling camp as the party's district president Anubrata Mondal on Thursday said that he had wanted to remove Anarul Hossain, arrested in the case, from all organisational posts, but was stopped by local MLA Ashis Banerjee.

Last week, eight people were burnt alive, while another succumbed to her injuries later, in Bogtui village near Rampurhat town of the district in the suspected fallout of a TMC panchayat official's murder.

Hossain, the president of Rampurhat block-1, was arrested days after the massacre from Tarapith area in the district.

"I was keen on removing Anarul from all organisational posts he held in the party. I had received several complaints against him. However, local MLA and state minister Ashis Banerjee requested me to retain him at least till the panchayat polls. Banerjee is a senior leader," Mondal told reporters.

Banerjee, on his part, said he did so keeping in mind the "interest of the organisation".

"I had made the request only after speaking to local leaders. It was an organisational decision," he said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh declined to comment on the matter, stating that he would not be able to make any remark before talking to local leaders.

The BJP, however, said such statements from TMC leaders show that the party was trying to engage in a blame game to divert attention from the issue at hand.

"Everybody knows that Anubrata Mondal is the most powerful person in Birbhum. The kind of statements and counter statements that are coming from the TMC camp only prove that its leaders are trying to save their own skin," state BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya added.

In a similar vein, CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said the TMC, instead of fighting within the party, should find out how the incident happened.

"The TMC is now engaged in infighting, it should rather reveal who allowed this carnage to take place," Salim added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashis Banerjee Anubrata Mondal Anarul Hossain Trinamool Birbhum Killings
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp